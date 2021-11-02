Marc Márquez suffers concussion in an accident and loses Honda in Algarve

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0xGgwdBn9U DUCATI ABUSES MISTAKES AND LOSES ANOTHER TITLE IN MOTOGP | GP at 10

Marc Márquez will be missing Honda at the weekend’s Algarve GP. The Spaniard was barred as a precautionary measure after suffering a concussion in an accident during a preparatory training session for the race in Portimão.

In a press release, Honda reported that Marc crashed last Saturday during off-road practice and suffered a minor brain concussion. After a few days at rest, the pilot was reevaluated by doctors, who opted for caution.

Marc Márquez was coming off a victory in Misano (Photo: Repsol)

Concussions result from a blow or violent shaking of the head and body. With or without loss of consciousness, it can result in temporary cognitive symptoms such as headaches, memory loss, lack of coordination, nausea, drowsiness and excessive fatigue, for example.

“Last Saturday, Marc Márquez, while preparing for the Algarve GP with one of his traditional off-road training sessions, suffered a fall that caused a minor concussion,” reported Honda. “After a few days of resting at home and realizing that he was still not well, today Márquez was evaluated by doctors in a check-up to check his current condition. As a precaution, this coming weekend Márquez will not compete in the Algarve GP”, he added.

Marc lost the first two races of the year because of the fracture he suffered in his right arm at the opening of the 2020 championship. Even so, with two GPs to go before the end of the season, he was still alive in the fight for third place in the World Cup classification, as he has 33 points behind Joan Mir, current occupant.

Even though he was still out of shape, the eldest of Cervera’s brothers had been showing signs of recovery, even with three victories a year: in Germany and Austin, counterclockwise circuits he is used to dominating, but also in Misano, where ended a long drought of victories on circuits where right-hand corners predominate.

Despite the difficulties of 2021, Marc continues to be the best placed among the Honda drivers, with 52 points more than Pol Espargaró, teammate. Takaaki Nakagami is only 15th in the table, one position ahead of Álex Márquez.

MotoGP returns to the tracks on the 7th of November for the Algarve GP, in Portimão. O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World Motorcycle 2021.

