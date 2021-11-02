Marcao denies fight by name and says he is threatened

Marcos Britto, one of the former members of Charlie Brown Jr., responded to the statement published by the band this morning. The text laments the musician’s departure mainly because the disconnection occurred “with so many attacks, lies and rumors on social networks”.

Marcão and Thiago Castanho announced last month that they are off the tour to celebrate musicians Chorão and Champignon.

We are being threatened and coerced! Apart from the fact that the blood heir and the administrators of the page discredit not only our project, but also any tribute to OUR BAND, including the fans who do covers and tributes, who play our songs, keeping our legacy alive, making celebrations and eternalizing our entire history!

“We will not accept threats and coercion from the company and representatives linked to Alexandre, son of Chorão. We have the right to play our songs with whomever and however we want,” added Marcão in an Instagram post.

Unlike what was told, it is NOT about wanting the name, even though it does not belong to these people! It is worth remembering that there is no registration of the name Charlie Brown Jr. with the INPI (National Institute of Industrial Property), which thus does not give the right to anyone claiming to be the owner of such a ‘mark’, as mentioned in the text.

Marcão and Thiago talk about ‘ego’ when justifying their departure

When they announced the departure of “Tour Chorão 50”, the guitarists stated that they did not participate in any other project played by Alexandre Abrão, son of Chorão, and claimed a lack of transparency in the organization of the project.

In February a project was announced in celebration of Charlie Brown Jr., we were very happy to be back on stage, making a sound for the crowd with our brothers. But unfortunately ego, vanity and greed spoke louder than a coherent and honest partnership, making us decide to disconnect from the announced tour and any other project that is linked to Alexandre, son of Chorão, and his companies. The artists said.

The two musicians cite “immature and irresponsible attitudes of someone who claims to be in charge of the business” and claim that the transactions were made without their knowledge, even when it came to concerts.

On the occasion, the two announced a tour organized by them, entitled “C. Brown JR. – Celebration Tour 30 to”. For them, it’s a celebration of three decades of career and the band. They also created a new profile for the band on social media.

Chorão, former leader of the band, died in March 2013, when he was 42 years old. The autopsy report indicated that the cause of death was a cocaine overdose.

Champignon was the band’s bassist and committed suicide in September 2013 in his apartment in the Morumbi region, in the south of São Paulo, at the age of 35. He was in front of the band “A Banca”.