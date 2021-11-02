Mariana Goldfarb changes the color of her eyebrows and causes amazement; see · TV news

Mariana Goldfarb changed the color of her eyebrows and caused amazement with the new look. The presenter discolored the wires, which made some people not recognize her in the streets. “Everyone is freaking out,” she said.

The wife of Cauã Reymond, who is in the cast of Um Lugar ao Sol, by Globo, spoke about the change of look via Stories tool on her Instagram, this Monday (1st). The digital influencer laughed at the situation.

“No one is really recognizing me with that eyebrow. Everyone’s freaking out, and I love it (laughs). People are looking: ‘There’s something different about you,'” he said.

“But guys, I love that eyebrow so much. It’s different. I want to be anything but common,” she finished about the repercussions.

Mariana debuted the new look over the weekend. On Sunday (31), she accompanied Reymond in the premiere of A Viagem de Pedro, at the São Paulo International Film Festival.

“The film that tells the story of the Emperor of Brazil from a new and surprising perspective. I loved it a lot! Congratulations to everyone involved and especially to my love who put on a show as an actor and producer of the film. You will love it”, she declared .

On a recent trip to the Maldives, the couple got praise on social media. In photos on the beach, they “humiliated” the local scenery with their perfect bodies.

reproduction/instagram

Mariana Goldfarb: before and after

See publication by Mariana Goldfarb:

Check out photos of Mariana Goldfarb with the new look: