Mariana Rios contests Boninho’s score at “Show dos Famosos”

Last Sunday, October 31st, there was another presentation of the “Show dos Famosos”, frame of “Domingão com Huck”, and the “horror” of cute attacked once more. It’s just that the director is very demanding and didn’t give the dreamed 10 grade to Mariana Rios.

While praising Mariana for her performance as Elba Ramalho, Boninho still preferred to discount a tenth of the note taking into account the vocal range of the artist.

I loved your work, especially at the end because it required breathing. It’s another catch when you have to sing and dance. You went in super comfort, you brought a little bit of Elba, yes, but she has a vibrancy that she stretches more and you, roguishly, worked within your comfort. It could have stretched it a little more, then 9.9.

Soon after the note was announced, Mariana, in an amusing way, contested the result. “Oh no, not even on his birthday?” she joked. Claudia Raia, who is also part of the jury, did not agree with his friend, but Huck intervened and joined the wave.

“We respect our colleague’s opinion on this program,” he declared. Even with the director’s note, Mariana Rios continues to lead her group in the competition, formed by Diego Hypólito and Robson Nunes.

Raia, Preta Gil and the audience completed the score of the actress and singer with 10.

KNOCKED LIKE LADY GAGA

Recently, the third round of the “Show dos Famousos” took place in “Domingão com Huck”. Instead of meeting the representatives of group C, formed by Robson Nunes, Mariana Rios and Diego Hypolito.

To evaluate the competitors, the jury was formed by Preta Gil, Boninho and Regina Casé. Mariana, who honored Lady Gaga, won.

Preta Gil – grade 10

Nice – grade 9.8

Regina Case – grade 10

Auditorium – grade 9.9

