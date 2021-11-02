Market already sees double-digit Selic rate in 2022 and inflation above 9% this year, shows Focus Bulletin

Concerns about the fiscal scenario and the announcement of the Cup (Committee on Monetary Policy of the Central Bank) of the week have already led analysts to project a basic interest rate (Selic) by 10.25% at the end of next year (compared to the forecast of 8.96% a week ago), according to the Focus newsletter released on Monday, November 1st.

The survey also shows that the median estimate of respondents points to inflation of 9.17% in December 2021 (the previous forecast was 8.96%).

Experts even reduced their forecasts for the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of 2021 and 2022, and point out that the dollar should end this year and the next at R$ 5.50.

See below the scenario outlined by analysts for the main macroeconomic indicators:

Selic rate

The financial market believes that the basic interest will end 2021 at 9.25% per year (a week ago, the projection was 8.75% and, a month ago, 8.25%). Last week, the Central Bank raised interest rates by 1.5 percentage points, to 7.75%, and indicated a new high of the same magnitude at its next meeting, in December.

GDP

The median of specialists already believe in weaker economic activity this year and next year as a result of the increase in the basic interest rate. The growth projections of the GDP in 2021, they dropped from 4.97% to 4.94%, and in 2022, they dropped from 1.40% to 1.20%.

Exchange

Expectations for the exchange rate also worsened for 2021 and 2022. At the end of this year, the dollar should be at R$ 5.50 (compared to a previous projection of R$ 5.45). This is the same level predicted for December of next year.

Inflation

For the first time, analysts interviewed by Focus predict a IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) above 9% in 2021. The bet is that the price variation will reach 9.17% this year (the expectation was 8.96% a week ago). For 2022, the IPCA should close at 4.55% (against a previous projection of 4.40%).

See below the projections for 2022: