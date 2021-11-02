Marketing agency accuses Zuckerberg of copying logo and will sue Meta

MileniumGroup, a Latin American communication and digital marketing agency, announced the opening of a legal action in the United States against Meta, for the improper use of its logo. Meta is the new name of the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, announced by Mark Zuckerberg on October 28th.

MileniumGroup claims that the “M”-shaped logo has been used by the company since March 2020, and that for more than two weeks the company has had advertising campaigns circulating on Argentine television networks with the logo highlighted, long before the announcement of the Meta. For the CEO of MileniumGroup, action is necessary to protect the agency’s creativity:

We need to defend our intellectual property; creativity is one of our characteristics as an agency and that’s why our lawyers will ask Facebook for a “cease and desist” in the corresponding courts.

The MileniumGroup logo, in March 2020 and July 2021, and the Meta logo. (Image: Disclosure: MileniumGroup)

It is important to highlight that MileniumGroup is not the only company that uses an “m” shaped logo. As shown by the Twitter profile of The Brief newsletter, other brands that use similar symbols have also spoken out:

We were strolling through LinkedIn when we came across this post from a German company that snipes Uncle Mark for ~being inspired~ by his Meta logo and, for good measure, saying that big tech should also be inspired by their privacy policies. data 🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/r9UgGmSlj4 — The BRIEF (@thebriefofficial) November 1, 2021

In addition, a quick Google or LinkedIn search is enough to see the large number of companies that are also called Meta. It is not known, however, if they intend to go to court through the use of the name.

O Canaltech he contacted the Meta press office, who said he would not comment on the case.