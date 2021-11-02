Mauricio’s resignation was not due to homophobia, reveals audio director

Volleyball player Maurício Souza was not fired from Minas Tênis Clube for making homophobic statements. Audio that Globoesporte.com had access to shows that the team director classifies the athlete’s posts as “his personal statement”, but the decision to dismiss was taken to “protect him”.

“He wasn’t fired because he’s homophobic, because he’s not homophobic. What he said was a personal statement from him. He was sent away for his protection. And he received his salary in full and the protection of Minas”, said Elói Lacerda de Oliveira.

Amidst the lack of consensus that there was about Maurício’s dismissal, the Minas director said in audio that the pressure was great, but that the athlete received the salaries he would have been entitled to in the contract. “We were forced to dismiss Maurício, otherwise he would be destroyed, ok? And let everyone know that we’ve paid his contract in full by May. He was not helpless. He received his salary all in advance and we did it because we didn’t have support”, revealed the director of the team.

The leader also accused the LGBTQIA+ community of radical. Last Friday (10/29), a group formed by 20 parliamentarians filed a representation against Mauricio at the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais.

“We have to learn to be proactive and not reactive. These radical communities, they are active. They were at Melitta’s presidency in Germany, they were at Fiat in Betim, there in Italy, right? And we were literally surrendered, everything we did we did, we were simply defeated, because there were thousands of demonstrations against Minas, against Maurício”, lamented Elói Lacerda de Oliveira.

understand the case

Last week, after a post considered homophobic had negative repercussions, the athlete Maurício Souza was fired. Public pressure on social and sponsorship networks was strong, which made Minas Tênis Clube end its relationship with the volleyball player.

