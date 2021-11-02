Mauro Cezar: Corinthians beats Chape with 38 crosses and lots of heart – 11/01/2021

The Corinthians’ reunion with its full stadium was exciting. There were almost 40,000 fans who thrilled with Roger Guedes’ goal in the last move, after a corner kick, the 38th cross of Sylvinho’s team, which only surpassed goalkeeper Keller, in a great journey.

Corinthians had 79% possession in the first half according to Onefootball statistics. He submitted nine times, just once in the direction of the goal of Chapecoense, who in their only shot in the initial stage, just missed opening the score.

It was Mike’s kick in the corner that the young goalkeeper Matheus Donelli deflected with the tip of his glove. Ball in the right bar and returning to the hands of Cássio’s substitute, suspended, at the end of the first half. It was Sylvinho’s team with game volume and without creating that much.

With Mosquito replacing Gabriel, the Corinthians team returned to the second half. Chapecoense remained closed, well organized in its boom. Keiller made two great head saves after the São Paulo team’s 19th and 20th crosses. Then, a yellow card for the archer for waxing and also for his trainer, who instructed the shirt 1 to try to buy time.

Little by little, Chapecoense managed to fit counterattacks, which were not carried out due to errors at the time of definition. Before the 30th cross, Jô kicked and Keiller defended spectacularly.

A rare attacking play that did not result from a raised ball. By the way, the fact that there were 38 shows a Corinthians that remains unimaginative and, even with three of its four reinforcements in 2021, it won in a thrilling way, at the last moment, but did not play well. Once again.

