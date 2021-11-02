Mauro: Grêmio adjusted out of the field, but inside he was on a confused path – 11/02/2021

With 11 matches left to play in the Brazilian Championship, Grêmio is in a complicated situation, with seven points behind Bahia, which is the first team outside the relegation zone, and in the last five games played, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul has lost four , two with the new coach Vagner Mancini, the club’s fourth coach of the season, which began with Renato Portaluppi, had Tiago Nunes and Luiz Felipe Scolari.

on the podcast Ball Posse #174, Mauro Cezar Pereira draws attention to the way Grêmio is a club that has structured itself financially, but has made many mistakes in relation to football in recent years, since its renewal with Renato and acceptance of all the coach’s decisions.

“Grêmio adjusted itself out of the field in management, this is public and notorious, but on the field for a long time it had already been on a somewhat confused path, especially for insisting with Renato Portaluppi and giving Renato full powers, despite the last two weak seasons if we measure the result, the sporting performance and the quality of the game in many matches and what Grêmio expected”, says Mauro.

“Remembering, Grêmio was champion in 2016 of the Copa do Brasil and in 2017 of Libertadores. In 2018, 2019, 2020 and the beginning of 2021, Grêmio accumulated shameful eliminations for Flamengo, thrashed, for Santos, thrashed, and for Independiente Del Valle in the Libertadores preliminary round without playing in Ecuador. Signings were approved by Renato, the Thiagos Neves of the life he was asking for, Paulo Victor in goal, blatantly failing and he insisted with Paulo Victor. stamping everything that Renato wanted, to be someone who would question him”, he completes.

Mauro also highlights the changes in coaches of different profiles in a season in which the objective of the direction at the time of Renato’s departure was to fight effectively for the Brazilian title, but it has been among the last four since the beginning of the competition.

“The Grêmio already with the season in progress, outside the Libertadores, looks at the Brazilian and says? Now I’m into you. I didn’t want anything to do with you, but now I’m stoked, I want to take this cup home, which I haven’t won for a while. 25 years?. Then he goes with Tiago Nunes, then Felipão. For God’s sake, does anyone still believe in 2021 that Felipão will solve something? Obviously it didn’t work, but even so Tiago was worse than Felipão, o performance was worse”, he questions.

“Now he went to get Mancini desperate, three games and two defeats. I think Grêmio has been making too many mistakes for a long time and the mistakes start with Renato’s keeping in office with full powers and turning into a statue after so long. Renato’s cycle had ended. (…) Grêmio insisted and today I think it pays dearly, I don’t think Renato is the biggest culprit, on the contrary, Grêmio is the culprit, but there are still reflections from behind”, concludes.

Ball Possession: When and where to listen?

The recording of the Ball possession is scheduled for Mondays and Fridays at 9am, always broadcast live by the home of the UOL or in the profiles of UOL Sport on social networks (YouTube, Facebook and Tweetr).

From noon, the Ball possession will be available on major podcast aggregators. You can listen, for example, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Youtube — the latter also on video. Other UOL podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts.