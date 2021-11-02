meet Joinville’s Dayane Mello, participant of the reality A Fazenda

“A free spirit. A person who is transparent, hardworking and who decided to follow his dreams and opportunities”. That’s how Joinville’s Dayane Mello, a participant in the reality show A Fazenda 13, is described by her father, Vonei, and her older brother, Juliano. At 32 years old, the model has gained prominence in the program, accumulating a legion of followers who helped her return from two fields.

However, the story of the peoa begins long before her participation in the reality show. Dayane was born in Joinville and lived in the Jardim Paraíso neighborhood. The family, however, is from Lontras, in Alto Vale do Itajaí.

According to the family, Dayane’s childhood was difficult, marked and painful due to the absence of her mother. The difficulties meant that she and her older brother lived on the street for a few years, being taken in by their grandmother and father. “Today this is in the past and she managed to overcome and forgive”, says a report sent to the reporter by the model’s team.

For them, Dayane is an amazing human being, a person full of scars and traumas of life, but who never stopped being faithful to a friend or anyone who needed support. “She is someone who transforms their pain and marks into overcoming difficulties, a force to be someone better”, he completes.

However, the driving force is the daughter Sofia who makes her want to be an example mother. “Everything is done and thought for the little one, so that she can have a present and a future full of things that Dayane herself didn’t have”, she says. Dayane reported on the reality show the difficulties he faced in the birth of his daughter, defining the birth as a miracle.

childhood dreams

From a very young age, Dayane dreamed of being a model and was fascinated by the fashion world, but another passion was football. In some moments of childhood, she confided that she wanted to be a player, as she was always passionate about sports, something she inherited from her father and grandmother. “She played a lot with her brother Juliano and loved the sport”, she says.

It was at the age of 14 that Dayane’s life began to change and the steps came closer to the career the model has today. When participating in a painting of Tiktak Mega Model, from Record TV, she was discovered by the fashion world and her career grew. Dayane left home at the age of 17, heading for Chile, always with the support and encouragement of his older brother, Juliano.

“She quickly became the most famous model in Chile and was invited to live in Italy, the cradle of fashion”, says the team. Since then, Dayane has been working for major brands and has been featured in magazines and publications.

trajectory in Italy

It was in Italy that Dayane launched her modeling career and began to participate in television programs. There were five reality shows in the country. In three, she was among the finalists, however, it was in Grande Fratello VIP, the version of Big Brother Italiano, that Dayane stood out among Italian and Brazilian fans.

The fame achieved surprised even the model. According to Dayane’s team, the model has a fandom, as a large group of fans is called, in over 40 countries, something that has never been achieved in a reality show. “Dayane won over his audience with his transparent, loyal, sincere and outgoing way. She is an indomitable horse for the fans, but in reality, Dayane is a phoenix that always transforms her pains into strength”, says her brother.

This great support gained strength when Brazilians discovered that Dayane was being prejudiced in the Italian reality show. Joinville suffered xenophobia, was the target of sexist and LGBTQIfobic comments that motivated several collective efforts by Internet users so that Dayane continued in the program.

After the reality show, however, the model said that the things she experienced on the show were in the past. “For her, we are all in constant learning and growth. Dayane is a free spirit and that scares people a little, but those who know her know that there is a huge heart there”, he adds.

The return to Brazil

Dayane always aimed to seek an opportunity in Brazil, to be closer to home and family. It was with the program A Fazenda 13, that joinvilense saw the perfect opportunity to get closer to her friends and family in the South. “She always felt this need to embrace an opportunity in her home country, as she has great projects and dreams to be carried out here”, he reveals. Dayane’s older brother, Juliano, is the one who always supported her in her personal projects.

Juliano and his father, Vonei, are always connected in every moment of the peoa in the reality show. “We followed it closely and we are proud of his trajectory within the program, as it could not have been different”, he says. The biggest crowd now is for Dayane to achieve what he came looking for in Brazil.

Other important moments at the Mello family home are the nights of tests and eliminations. They always get together to follow along and send good vibes to joinvilense. “They’ve even made promises on exam days,” he reveals.

Fans friendships on reality show

The fans and friends he conquers during his appearances on reality shows are Dayane’s second family. According to the peoa’s team, the model easily connects with the public, as she is someone who is transparent and prioritizes the energy she receives and sends. “There is an exchange and complicity between her and her fan base, the bond becomes very intimate, it’s a beautiful relationship”, she explains.

Dayane knew that by participating in A Fazenda, she would be increasing this family and that she would not be alone.

The bonds created in the house will also always be important to the model and, according to her father and brother, they are people that the girl probably wants to take with her for life. “She’s like that, she gives herself and likes reciprocity, that’s what she feels for Alice, Rico and Valentina, you can see that it’s a sincere exchange”, she says.

For Dayane’s family, joinvilense is summed up in a person who likes to welcome, regardless of everything, she will always be there with a hug, a word or something to support. “She is in there just like she is out here”, he concludes.

