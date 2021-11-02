Men’s health goes through prevention of prostate diseases – News

November is marked by attention to men’s health. The main focus is the prevention and care of diseases related to the prostate, the male gland located at the end of the abdomen that is responsible for producing part of the semen. The most common diseases are cancer and BPH (benign prostatic hyperplasia).

According to urologist Fernando Leão, the two diseases have no correlation and are different alterations in the gland’s cells. “BPH is an increase in the number of cells, therefore, the prostate grows in volume and is normal for the aging of men. Cancer, on the other hand, is an alteration in the quality of cells, it can happen in a small or very large prostate, it does not depend on the size “, explains the physician at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in São Paulo and Goiânia.

Both are diagnosed in the same way and the only change is that in the case of a malignant tumor, a biopsy is necessary to be sure of the cellular alteration. “The diagnosis is made with a conversation between doctor and patient, we use imaging tests, laboratory, which is included in the PCA [detecção do gene do câncer de próstata no sangue], and the analysis of the urine stream, the uroflowmetry, in addition to the physical examination of the touch. The cancer is done in all these procedures and a prostate biopsy is added”, says the urologist.

Cancer is usually asymptomatic early in the disease, which is the best time to treat and be able to cure the tumor. Hyperplasia can be symptomatic and asymptomatic, but both forms cause damage to human life and need to be treated. The best option for individuals is to undergo routine consultations as a prevention.

What is benign prostatic hyperplasia?

The symptoms of BPH are increased frequency of going to the bathroom at night; feeling that you couldn’t urinate everything; dripping after you finish urinating; weaker and slower jet. “Some patients still have a picture of the urgency of going to the bathroom, if they can’t even lose urine, which would be the urgency with incontinence. In addition to bleeding, frequent urinary infections and the feeling of heaviness in the lower abdomen, because the bladder is always full”, guides Leo.

The treatment can be done with medication or, in the case of a strong growth, by operation. Surgeries can be open, which is the most invasive; through the urethral canal, which is the resection; by laser or robotics. By SUS (Unified Health System) only open procedures and resection are authorized.

Poor BPH leads to more serious problems that can even cause kidney failure. “Not caring can evolve to recurrent urinary infections, can form a stone in the bladder, worsens kidney function, which can lead to kidney failure with the need for hemodialysis and the use of catheters, due to urinary retention because the patient does not can urinate”, emphasizes the urologist.

How to treat prostate cancer?

The INCA (National Cancer Institute) estimates that between 2020 and 2022 more than 65 thousand new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed in Brazil. Which means an estimated risk of 62.95 new cases per 100,000 men, one in nine men will be diagnosed with the disease during their lifetime.

The treatment of a malignant tumor depends on the evolution of the disease when discovering the cancer. If it is located, which only affects the prostate, the indication is surgery, radiotherapy and, in some special cases, only observation.

For more advanced disease, treatment includes radiotherapy or surgery in combination with hormonal treatment, which is done by deprivation of androgens, the main ones being testosterone and dihydrotestosterone (DHT). When the tumor has spread to other parts of the body, the most suitable treatment is hormonal therapy.