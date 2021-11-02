Mercedes sees Hamilton-Verstappen battle outcome as Senna-Prost

WHO WILL WIN THE F1 2021 BUILDERS WORLD: MERCEDES OR RED BULL? | GP at 10



Although Max Verstappen himself has already said that the rivalry built with Lewis Hamilton is incomparable to the classic and historic clash between Brazilian Ayrton Senna and Frenchman Alain Prost, Toto Wolff, Mercedes team boss, already sees some similarities. For him, due to the extremely even season, if the title is decided in Abu Dhabi, the last stage of the season, both drivers will give everything they have on the track, just as the veterans did.

“If we get to the last race in Abu Dhabi and they are still fighting each other for the title, whoever is in front will definitely try to do the same as in the Senna-Prost years,” Wolff said in an interview with British vehicle Daily Mail .

Toto Wolff says Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will give their all for the 2021 title (Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Verstappen and Hamilton have already met in two major crashes in 2021, at Silverstone and Monza. Therefore, the way in which the final stretch of the championship is drawn makes Wolff recall the various encounters between Prost and Senna – mainly in 1989 and 1990, in the Japanese GP -, in which both had the same decision if they were losing the chances of title: none took their foot off.

“What happened in Monza? Verstappen took Lewis out because he was about to overtake and was faster. And that’s totally understandable,” he explained.

“If you’re competing for the championship and you see he’s slipping away to the guy who’s overtaking you, what tool do you have besides the one that makes sure your opponent doesn’t overtake? we saw it with [Michael] Schumacher and [Jacques] Villeneuve, we saw with Senna and Prost twice”, he continued.

However, it’s not something the Austrian boss encourages the owner of car #44 to do. Mercedes has already made it clear that any retirement in these remaining five races could be very dangerous for the championship. “I would never give instructions for my pilot to collide with another person. But, depending on who is in front to win the championship, they will run with all their strength”, he concluded.