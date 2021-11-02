Messi details relationship with Neymar and Mbappé at PSG, and explains choice for the French club

Lionel Messi opened the game on the relationship with Neymar and Mbappé at Paris Saint-Germain. In an interview with the newspaper ‘Sport’, the star detailed how the atmosphere is inside the French team’s locker room, and recalled that the friendship with the Brazilian is old, since the times of Barcelona.

The truth is, the entire locker room is spectacular. He (Neymar) made things very easy for me. I have a long-term relationship with Ney, we keep talking even though we don’t play together. With Kylian at first it was weird because we didn’t know if he was going to stay or leave. Fortunately, we are getting to know each other more, both on and off the field. We get along spectacularly. There is a good, healthy group in the locker room.”

Messi made a deal with PSG in August after not renewing his contract with Barcelona, ​​where he played for nearly two decades. Despite the interest of other clubs, the Argentine chose to join the French team and explained why.

When I made the decision to join PSG, that was one of the reasons, because PSG has a great cast, desire to continue growing as a club, to win the Champions League after so many years of trying. For all that, I decided to come here and they are also my goals.”

At PSG, Messi was reunited with Neymar and, alongside Mbappé, formed the powerful attacking trio of the team led by Mauricio Pochettino. At the time of Barcelona, ​​the Argentine also had the Brazilian at his side, but it was Luis Suárez who completed the offensive formation. Asked which trio was better, he avoided getting into controversy.

“You can’t compare. They’re different. Luis is another type of 9, with different characteristics from Mbappé. Kylian was playing outside the last few years. This year, and I don’t remember if he’s also been playing more than 9 in the previous year. he’s another top scorer like the ones before, who plays for the center. Kylian comes to play, with speed, attacking spaces. The truth is that he changes the way the center forward is. It’s hard to compare.”

Next Wednesday (3), PSG returns to the field to face RB Leipzig in the 4th round of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.