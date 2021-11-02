Metaverse: Microsoft Announces Integration of Mesh to Teams

Microsoft announced this Tuesday (2) the implementation of the Mesh platform in the company’s online meetings service, Teams. The novelty was announced during Ignite, a digital event focused on big tech services.

Microsoft Mesh is a mixed reality platform created with Azure technology, which promotes the meeting of users from different regions in the same virtual space. According to the company, for the integration of technology to Microsoft Teams, resources that already exist in the meeting platform were used, such as Modo Juntos.

more metaverse

Initially, Mesh for Teams will be released with pre-built spaces for different occasions, including formal meetings or gathering spaces.

With the integration, companies will be able to create immersive virtual spaces, better known as metaverses, for employees to socialize, get to know each other and collaborate more closely. To access the feature, the user must join a meeting using their custom avatar.

According to Katie Kelly, Microsoft project manager, avatars should be improved over time, in order to appear as close to reality as possible. “The idea is to follow the evolution of Microsoft’s AI technologies so that we can use the camera to reproduce the user’s facial, head or mouth movements,” he explains.

The company’s expectation is to finish implementing Microsoft Mesh with Teams in the first half of 2022.