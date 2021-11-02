Metaverse pioneers don’t get excited about Facebook: ‘trying to create what already exists’ – 11/01/2021

Early adopters of the virtual universes known as the metaverse criticized Facebook’s rebranding as an attempt to capitalize on the growing buzz about a concept it didn’t create.

“They’re essentially trying to create what many of us built for years, and recast it as their own,” said Ryan Kappel, an American who for more than two years has organized meetings in different metaverses.

“I think Facebook made this name change to ensure legal registration of the new brand as soon as possible, as more companies get interested,” said a UK crypto investor known as Pranksy.

Artur Sychov, who founded the Somnium Space metaverse in 2017, said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement of the brand redesign tried to “insert the narrative that the metaverse is happening now.”

Dave Carr, communications leader at the organization that runs the virtual world Decentraland, said Facebook’s move could meet resistance from metaverse users who are suspicious of its control over content.

Many metaverse platforms are based on blockchain technology, which makes central control impossible. In these virtual worlds, people use cryptocurrencies to buy land and other digital objects in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

But the reaction of the first metaverse adherents was not entirely negative. Some said Facebook’s entry could increase interest in the concept in general, attract more users and support the development of multiple virtual worlds.

Tristan Littlefield, co-founder of nft42 and a metaverse user since 2018, said his first reaction to the Facebook ad was negative, but “having a giant like Facebook come in and pour out billions of dollars…may be positive” because of the news people it would bring into space.