Mileide and Rico open the game about Covid-19’s “ghost” in the reality show

The Covid-19 pandemic took hold in Brazil in March 2020, so The Farm 2021 it is not the first edition to have to adapt to the spread of the virus. Mileide Mihaile and Rich Melquiades they gave a break from disagreements and talked about the subject little remembered at headquarters.

Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife began by saying that the production of the reality show is very judicious in the care against the coronavirus: “Ever since he started that, they’ve been ‘cri cri’. That’s why it takes so long to close [a fazenda, durante as manutenções externas], because it is a criterion to enter a Christian here”.

Rico agreed with his colleague in confinement and spoke of the risk of the program being suspended: “Because if one of us takes it here, one of us takes it, or one of them [produção]”.

“So, they get really, really… Attentive and distressed. There’s no way”, declared Mileide, setting the tone for how the production has been acting. The former MTV repeated: “If one of us takes it, it’s over, right?”.

The peon confirmed the comedian’s thesis and reaffirmed his own previous message: “He finished. If anyone gets contaminated here, it contaminates everyone. So why are they so discerning”.

It is worth remembering that The Farm has been demanding complete vaccination against Covid-19, but Gui Araújo surprised him by stating that he had never been vaccinated, before correcting and saying that this new immunizing agent was the last time.

In contrast to everything that was said by Rico Melquiades and Mileide Mihaile, Aline Mineiro said that when she returned from the farm that was saved, a person from the production embraced her: “I cried and she said: ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry’. She said: ‘I can’t say anything’. I said: ‘Just listen to me. Can I hug you?’. She said: ‘You can’. Very cute. She hugged me so hot, squeezed me”.

