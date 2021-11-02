Millie Bobby Brown dresses up as Claudia Raia on Halloween and becomes a meme

Famous in Hollywood and star of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown became a meme here in Brazil this Monday (1st) because of her Halloween costume. The look chosen by the actress from Netflix was the target of several comparisons with Claudia Raia.

In the publication’s caption, the former child actress wrote that she didn’t know what her costume was about, or who she was in that outfit. “I don’t know who I am,” wrote the artist. The provocation was understood by Brazilian fans who, on Twitter, compared her to the judge at the Show dos Famosos.

The similarity is even stronger with the characterization of Claudia Raia for the soap opera Verão 90, by Globo, in which the character Lidiane lived. Mother of Manuzita (Isabelle Drummond), the flamboyant former pornochanchada actress was known as Lidi Pantera and wore a voluminous haircut and colorful accessories, just as the Netflix star was dressed. Millie, however, wore a Versace costume.

Netflix internet user Patrick Chopra took a fancy to the photo of the actress from Netflix and wrote: “Is Claudia Raia going to make an appearance in Stranger Things?”.

User Bego Avelino also registered his joke. “Stranger Things will show Claudia Raia’s childhood,” he wrote.

See here the post of the former child actress:

Check out the repercussion of the fantasy here:

the fact that Millie Bobby Brown dressed up as Claudia Raia pic.twitter.com/LXnO7OqVR9 — mariana 👽📻 (@colduaplay) November 1, 2021

mds before reading that it was millie I was thinking it was claudia raia msm https://t.co/jooteYnV4T — sophaa. was wnderchase (@zndwaya) November 1, 2021