Mood disorders increase the risk of severe covid-19

One of the risk factors for the severe form of covid-19 is mood disorder, that is, a mental health disorder in which emotional changes consist of prolonged periods of sadness and euphoria. At least, that’s what the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last Thursday (28), when updating its guidelines.

At the time, mood disorders joined 18 other conditions or behaviors that increased risk. The list ranges from cancer to tuberculosis and includes smokers, pregnant women, obese or immunocompromised people. According to the CDC, anyone at high risk for severe covid-19 should “carefully manage their condition” and get the covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

In light of the new guidelines, mental health organizations point out that, “by recognizing that severe mental illness is an underlying medical condition connected to an increased risk for COVID-19, the CDC will save lives.”

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

(Image: Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash)

mood disorders

There are two main types of mood disorders: bipolar disorder and depressive disorder. The first is characterized by an abrupt and very strong variation between the phases of euphoria and depression. The second is characterized by a sudden depressive and melancholic phase, in prolonged periods that come and go (recurrent depressive disorder) or in a marked episode of depression (major depressive episode).

There are also persistent disorders, such as cyclothymia, which is a mood instability related to depression, while dysthymia is a type of depression, but which presents itself in its chronic state. Anxiety, schizophrenia and chronic stress can still accompany these disorders.

In fact, in a study published in January in JAMA Psychiatry, patients with schizophrenia were more likely to die from covid-19. In another study, published in July in the same scientific journal, researchers compiled evidence related to people with mood disorders and pointed out greater chances of hospitalization and death from the disease that has worried the world population in this pandemic.

Source: CDC via WebMD, with information from MSD