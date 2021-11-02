Moro attracts sympathy from the military and can win votes in elections – Politics

The clash between Moro and Bolsonaro could be a factor weighing against the former judge among the military (photo: Agência Brasil/Reprodução) With the affiliation to Podemos scheduled for the next 10th, former judge Sergio Moro also pleases a portion of the military. General Santos Cruz, former minister of the Government Secretariat, approves the political project of the former government colleague. “Doctor Srgio Moro represents a balanced option, no? An honest person, a serious person, that he was the great symbol in Brazil and that it is possible for Brazil to overcome corruption. So, I see him as a great option.” , commented.

A former candidate for the Federal District government and army colonel, Paulo Chagas also joins the former justice minister as a presidential candidate. ” One of the best options, but it’s still early to bet everything on him. He’s a good third way candidate. I bet everything on this third way, which has to be center-right. because that doesn’t lead to anything,” he says.

But, as is the case among civilian pocketnaristas, there are military personnel who view Moro’s plans with resentment. A high-ranking official of the Armed Forces, heard by the Correio, claims that Moro, in fact, symbolizes the fight against corruption. However, the “betrayal” of Bolsonaro is cause for mistrust. “If he wasn’t agreeing with certain things, he could leave French. But that’s not what he did. One thing the military takes seriously is hierarchy, and breaking hierarchy is serious,” says the military.

Despite these reservations, Moro’s profile seems to please the military wing, according to experts consulted by the report. For political scientist Andr Csar, a partner at Hold Assessoria, the figure of the former minister finds support in the quartiles. “For the military, in addition to the hierarchy, honesty is an important issue. And Moro is the portrait of that because of Lava-Jato”, he evaluates. “Depending on the party you choose, you can win those votes. Today I live in the candidate closest to the uniforms”, he concludes.