Moro returns to the scene and targets the 2022 elections

Even criticized for his work at Lava-Jato, Moro arouses partisan interest and gathers voting potential

Former judge and former minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro arrived in Brazil yesterday from the United States – where he has lived for a year. He will sign the Podes affiliation form next week, paving the way to launch the presidential pre-candidacy. One of the names frequently cited for the 2022 contest, Moro is considered by experts to have the greatest potential to head a viable third way slate. The act will take place on November 10 at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center, in Brasília.

The party announced its affiliation amid rumors that Moro will meet, tomorrow, with the main leaders of União Brasil, a legend resulting from the merger between PSL and DEM. Interlocutors with the former minister affirm that there is still no official confirmation of the agenda with União Brasil, but they add that the former minister has been talking to “many people”.

So far, Moro hasn’t admitted that he will run for president next year. There is the possibility that he will dispute a seat in the Federal Senate, in place of Álvaro Dias (Podemos-PR). The senator from Paraná has been one of Moro’s main supporters since 2018, when he ran for President of the Republic and mentioned the name of the then judge several times during the campaign.

Álvaro Dias said he will not comment on Moro’s arrival until he joins Somos next week. Within the party, however, the atmosphere is one of excitement. “We have no doubt that it is one of the main options,” said Deputy Igor Timo (Podemos-MG). According to the congressman, a possible launch of pre-candidacy will be considered. “There is already a process of articulation in this regard”, said Timo.

The deputy also pointed out that Moro represents one of the party’s values, the fight against corruption – despite the understanding of the Supreme Court that the former judge of Lava-Jato incurred suspicion in the processes against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva . “One of the biggest evils in politics today is corruption, we don’t have a representative with such a scale that has in his DNA this fight against corruption”, commented Timo.

Experts recognize Sergio Moro’s voting potential. But they point out that the former minister will only consolidate if there are fewer names in this dispute. According to Felipe Nunes, a political scientist at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) and director of the research firm Quaest, Moro could reach 30% of the voting intentions if the current candidates coalesced. “Moro is the third best-placed road so far. He manages to attract those who hate Bolsonaro and those who hate Lula. The ex-judge has the potential to reach 30% of the votes, which can captivate him as the best alternative. But everything depends on the number of candidates available”, explained Nunes.

Currently, there are at least 10 likely candidates to compete with Lula and Bolsonaro. “With this number of competitors, it is very difficult for any name to emerge to go to the second round in place of Lula and Bolsonaro,” added Nunes.

For Márcio Coimbra, political scientist and coordinator of Mackenzie, Moro has a chance of being the main candidate of the third way. “Moro is a name that still has a lot of popular appeal and an image linked to the fight against corruption. It is the most viable name for a possible third way”, he said. According to polling intention surveys for 2022, Moro appears with a percentage of 7% to 8% in the voters’ preference. He is the best positioned third way candidate, behind Lula and Bolsonaro.