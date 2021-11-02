Moro will join Podemos on November 10, with an eye on Planalto

by Ricardo Brito

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – Former Justice Minister and former Lava Jato judge Sérgio Moro will participate in an act of affiliation with the Podemos party on November 10, in a concrete move so that he can run for an elected office in the 2022 elections.

The ceremony for Moro’s entry into the party will be held in Brasilia, broadcast through social networks. The virtual invitation for the act of affiliation is already being distributed, with a photo of Moro in front of the Brazilian flag and the phrase “Together, we can build a fair Brazil for all”.

A source linked to the former minister said that Moro’s intention is, indeed, to run for the Planalto Palace next year. Appointed as one of the possible candidates of the so-called “third way”, he has been appearing in research ahead of other names in this field. The former minister, according to a DataPoder survey, has 7% to 8% in simulations, dehydrating other third-way names.

After gaining notoriety for Lava Jato, Moro accepted an invitation to participate in the government of President Jair Bolsonaro as Minister of Justice. The former judge, however, had a troubled relationship with the president and ended up leaving office in April last year after accusing him of trying to interfere in the direction of the Federal Police, which is subordinate to the ministry he commanded.

Upon leaving the government, Moro went to work as a consultant for a company in the United States, a relationship that he ended at the end of October.

If confirmed as a presidential candidate, Moro could face former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whom he sentenced to prison in the Lava Jato. Lula, however, had his convictions overturned by the Supreme Court (STF).

