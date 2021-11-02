Most liked woman on Tinder can’t find boyfriend in app

American Eliana Silver, a 21-year-old who was listed as one of the most popular women on Tinder in 2019, revealed that she was unsuccessful in finding the love of her life on the dating app. That year, she was the woman who got the most likes, or “slips to the right,” on the app in the UK and Ireland, meaning that people were interested in her.

Eliana moved to Aberdeen, Scotland, to study Journalism at the university. There, she decided to download the app to meet new people. Despite being widely liked, she said she couldn’t get many “matches” (when both people like each other on the app) because she was “too picky”.

“I did a Tinder account when I was in high school just to see what would happen, but I didn’t use it much and just went on a date. When I got to university, people were using it a lot. Everyone had. Then I decided to reinstall”, explained Eliana.

She admits to being shocked when she was contacted in 2019 and learned that she was among the 30 most liked people on Tinder in the UK and Ireland that year. When the ranking was published, along with a link to Eliana’s profile on Tinder, the student was even more popular among men in the app.

“I was shocked because I’m very picky and I only talked and met two guys, but it was based on how many people liked me. I’ve never seen myself as someone who is extremely attractive or interesting enough for people to slide to the right,” he commented.

Despite having been liked a lot on Tinder, Eliana ended up meeting her boyfriend outside the virtual world.

