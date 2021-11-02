MST announces new hacks / Bolsonaro at G20 / TSE hires hackers (see video)

Another busy week starts in Brasília! And to comment on the most relevant issues of national politics, Jornal da Noite welcomes journalists Carina Belomé and Diogo Forjaz.

And the left is going for all or nothing!

The Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST) speaks of an end to the ‘truce’ and resumes occupations. The movement is reorganizing itself to occupy land a year before the elections.

President Bolsonaro showed once again that he is not only popular in Brazil, but also abroad. He was acclaimed in the streets of Rome, where he was to participate in the G20, a group that brings together the largest economies in the world.

As part of the preparations for the 2022 elections, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) has defined who will be the “hackers” who will test the security of electronic voting machines. Do you trust the electoral process?

End the day well informed with Jornal da Noite!

