Multinationals target Brazilian executives – Economy

In mid-December, the executive Ricardo Goldenberg is scheduled to travel to the United States. He will personally meet his boss and seven of the 11 managers of factories located in Texas and California that he has headed since September last year, from his home in São Paulo.

A 45-year-old engineer, Goldenberg is vice president and general manager for the South and West of the United States and Mexico for the American multinational Greif, specialized in industrial packaging. He joined the company last year, after returning to Brazil. For nine years, Goldenberg worked in a competing industry. Of these, four in Chicago (USA) as director of operations for the global division.

When the pandemic began, the executive had a covid and decided to ask for the bill and return to the country. “I returned to Brazil with my family without having anything in sight,” he says. During this restart, he reactivated his professional contacts and was soon asked by the multinational to carry out work similar to what he was doing at the old company. However, the vacancy was for a position in Texas (USA).

With a wife and two small children already readapted to Brazil, Goldenberg was not willing to return to live in the United States. But, to his surprise, he received an offer to exercise the function in a remote and hybrid way, sometimes going abroad in person.

‘win-win’

The compensation package offered was in dollars, converted into reais at the conclusion of the employment contract. The executive calculates that he receives, in reais, 30% above what he would earn if he were in a national company in an equivalent position. The company, in turn, saves on hiring Brazilians due to the appreciation of the dollar against the real. “It’s a win-win”, says the executive.

Goldenberg is the target of this recent movement of multinationals hiring Brazilian executives remotely, favored by the devaluation of the real, to serve other countries, but not Brazil.

Multinational companies have also preferred to hire Brazilians to provide services in Brazil and remotely to Latin America instead of expatriating executives who are in other countries, as they normally did in the past, explains Paulo Dias, director of Executive Page.

“For the company, it’s much cheaper than hiring a European or American executive,” he says. In addition, the company has someone who knows the local market at its disposal. “In other words, the company and the executive are winning.”

Regarding the countries where most companies are hunting Brazilians, Dias points out China, Korea, India, the United Arab Emirates, Dubai and countries in Europe. “Asian companies have been looking for Brazilian executives to serve the US and Mexico via Brazil.”

In reaction to the advance of foreign companies in recruiting Brazilians, Giovana Cervi, partner at the consultancy Signium, points out that some national companies have offered higher remuneration and are more aggressive to retain talent.