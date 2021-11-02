Multivaccination campaign for children and adolescents is extended in SC

The Ministry of Health decided to extend the Multivaccination Campaign to update the vaccination booklet for children and adolescents from 0 to 14 years old until November 30th. The measure took into account the number of vaccinated people, which, so far, has not been sufficient for an adequate increase in vaccination coverage.

The state of Santa Catarina will follow the Ministry’s guidance and, therefore, asks all municipalities to maintain efforts in vaccinating children and adolescents up to 14 years of age to update the Vaccination Booklet with the vaccines on the National Calendar.

According to a survey carried out by the Epidemiological Surveillance Board, based on the vaccination data sent by the municipalities of Santa Catarina, 133,010 doses were applied to children and adolescents since the beginning of the Vaccination Campaign, on October 1st, until this Friday, October 29th.

“The numbers achieved in Santa Catarina so far have been quite satisfactory and show the concern of parents to update the Vaccination Booklet for children and adolescents. We need to continue at this pace to reach all those who have stopped taking a dose of vaccine on the State Calendar”, explains the head of the immunization division at DIVE/SC, Chaiane Natividade de Souza Gonçalves.

Among the doses applied are the BCG vaccine, which prevents severe forms of tuberculosis; the Triple Viral, which prevents mumps, measles and rubella; yellow fever; and polio, which protects against polio. These are vaccines that protect against more than 20 diseases.

Parents and guardians who are in doubt about the vaccination status of their children should take the child or teenager to a health center, with the vaccination card in hand, to check that all doses are up to date. To know the locations, dates and times of vaccination, the population should seek information from the health department of the municipality of residence.

Receive news straight on cell phone entering the groups of The Municipality of Blumenau. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube