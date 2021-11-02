Musk: 2% of your fortune would solve world hunger, says UN

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Sunday (31) that he would be willing to sell part of his shares in Tesla and donate the amount raised to end hunger in the world. The comment was in response to United Nations (UN) World Food Program director David Beasley.

In an interview with CNN, Beasley reportedly commented that a donation of $6 billion (R$34 billion at today’s rate) would save 42 million people from starvation across the planet. For this task, he enlisted the help of billionaires like Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Responding to the UN director on Twitter (see below), the richest man in the world said there are some conditions for making the donation. The entity needs to prove how the mentioned amount would solve the problem of hunger in the world.

If WFP can describe this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

Next, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX also called for transparency regarding how the money would be spent, leaving the data open to the public. With these requirements met, Musk would be willing to “sell the shares right now” and make the donation.

Misunderstanding?

After publishing the billionaire’s messages, the leader of the UN World Food Program responded to the questions using Twitter. According to Beasley, the organization never said that the $6 billion would solve the hunger problem, but that the donation “would save 42 million lives during this unprecedented hunger crisis.”

.@elonmusk! Headline not accurate. $6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises. — David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

“With your help, we can bring hope, build stability and change the future,” said the director, following. He also asked Musk to schedule a meeting to discuss the matter, but the answer was a new question about the publication of the program’s annual expenditures.

Musk’s fortune is close to $300 billion, according to calculations by forbes. Thus, the donation requested by the UN would be equivalent to 2% of its current assets.