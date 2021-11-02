Musk says he would sell Tesla shares to end world hunger and stock soars

(Bloomberg)

SAO PAULO – The valuation of the shares of the car manufacturer Tesla made its founder, South African Elon Musk, the richest man in the world – and entered into (more) a controversy.

Just last week, the director of the World Food Program (WFP) of the United Nations, David Beasley, said that a “small” help from some of the “ultra-rich” could solve world hunger. In an interview, Beasley reported that the combination of Covid-19 crises, extreme weather events caused by climate change and political and local issues has made millions of people living between food insecurity and hunger and called for the richest people to unite around the world to help solve the problem.

According to the director, US$ 6 billion, equivalent to 2% of Musk’s fortune, would already allow 42 million people to have something to eat.

Musk responded via Twitter, saying he would sell some of his Tesla shares right now if the UN World Food Program shows how it could end world hunger with $6 billion, provided it is open source, so that the audience sees exactly how the money is spent. Through Twitter itself, Beasley responded that the agency has open source accounting and transparency systems, and informed that Musk’s team could assess and work together with the PMA so that they have full confidence in the data.

As a result of the controversy, Tesla’s shares rose even more. In the early afternoon of Monday (1), the paper had an appreciation of 5.5%.

The company’s shares have already appreciated more than 59% since the beginning of last month and around 130% in the last 12 months. From January 2017 until now it has been an appreciation of 748%.

1 trillion dollar man

Last week, electric vehicle giant Tesla hit the all-time milestone of $1 trillion in market value. The escalation came after the Hertz car rental company announced a purchase order for 100,000 Tesla cars by the end of 2022, on Monday (25).

With the valuation, Tesla joined a select group of companies whose market value is at least one number accompanied by 12 zeros on the right. Also part of the club is Alphabet (Google’s holding), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook, now called Meta.

It is not by chance that all these companies also have very famous and, in some cases, controversial founders. With Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, is no different. The South African businessman who saw his net worth rise by US$ 36 billion on Monday and placed him in the position of the richest person in the world, with a fortune estimated at US$ 289 billion (or R$ 1.6 billion in the exchange rate). of today) usually provides its more than 61 million Twitter followers with cryptic messages, information and even investment tips.

Other Musk Controversies

On September 30, users discovered that someone had purchased 6 trillion units of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, valued at $43.8 million. Shortly after, Tesla CEO (TSLA34), Elon Musk, posted on Twitter a photo of a Shiba Inu dog, symbol of the cryptocurrency. The tweet was interpreted as a “buy signal” followed by the community and served as a catalyst for a bullish movement that turned those 6 trillion units into a profit of more than $150 million.

In September 2018, Musk, also on Twitter, wrote that he had secured resources to take the company public. As the information moved the market, Musk was investigated by the SEC, the regulator of the US capital market, and risked being removed as CEO. Shortly after closing a deal to pay a multimillion-dollar fine, Musk said he wasn’t sorry and that he had no respect for the SEC. Learn more about the life of billionaire Elon Musk on his profile.

