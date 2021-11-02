NASA Astronauts Harvest First Peppers Planted on Space Station

Seeds arrived in June on a resupply mission; astronauts made clubs with the delicacy

Reproduction/ Twitter @Astro_Megan Hatch Chile peppers were cultivated on the International Space Station



astronauts of Nasa who are in Space International have taken a step forward in life in outer space. Last Friday, the 29th, some of the scientists harvested the first Hatch chili peppers aboard the spacecraft. The seeds arrived in June on a resupply mission from the SpaceX and were blueprints by astronaut Shane Kimbrough. Colleagues shared the feat on social media. “I finally made my best space tacos: fajita meat, rehydrated tomatoes, artichokes and Hatch Chile,” wrote astronaut Megan McArtur. “The challenge is the ability to feed crews in low Earth orbit and then sustain explorers during future missions beyond low Earth orbit to destinations including the Moon, as part of the Artemis program and eventually to Mars,” explained Matt Romeyn, principal investigator of NASA’s Plant Habitat-04 experiment, to FoxNews. The peppers were planted in a specialized chamber with LED lights that has also been used in the Vegetable Production System for some years now, which produces lettuce, cabbage, cabbage and zinnia flowers.