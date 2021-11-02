NBA Legend Decides to Leave Children Without Inheritance and Explains: ‘I’m Rich, Not They’ | More Sports

reproduction O’Neal

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal made a considerable fortune during his time on the court. The former player managed to add numerous successful businesses, not to mention the amounts he received from advertising campaigns and movies. Thus, he can be considered one of the richest athletes in the world.

However, in an interview published in ‘The New York Post’, the former player revealed that his fortune is causing a family dispute with his children, given a decision that O’Neal made.

“My kids are older. They are a little upset with me and don’t understand me. I tell them all the time: ‘We are not rich, I am rich.’ They have to have a bachelor’s degree and then if they want me to invest in one of their companies, they must present the project. I won’t give you any money,” he says.

The player has publicly explained that he wants his children to go their own way, regardless of fortune and support. “There’s a rule: Education. I don’t care if they play basketball. I don’t care about any of that. I have six kids. of my business. But I say I’m not going to give anything. They have to deserve it,” he adds.

In addition to managing her fortune with her children, Shaquille O’Neal also made clear how little she likes being considered a celebrity: “I don’t want to be in that category. They are crazy. These people are crazy about how they treat others, what they do, what they say. I was never like this. I don’t want to be looked at like that. I am a normal person who listened, pursued their dreams and fulfilled them. I come from nowhere and just because I got it doesn’t mean I’m better than you or smarter or because I have more money means I’m better. I was never like that and I never will be,” he said.