Netflix series actor ‘You’ Penn Badgley uses dance as physical activity – International

NEW YORK – “It feels good,” says the actor Penn Badgley on a recent morning at the Mark Morris Dance Center studio in Brooklyn. “I’m very clumsy. But I feel good.”

The 34-year-old Badgley, who played the lone Dan in the original series gossip Girl and now stars in the Netflix thriller You, hadn’t been to a gym for two years. And there were no classes in dance there was much longer.

But at a fashion photo shoot a month earlier, he had had to move with the photographer and missed the dance a lot. So, searched Andrew Zachery, your instructor of gyrotonic and artistic director of Renegade Performance Group, a contemporary dance company in Brooklyn. Zachery was willing to put him to the test.

In the large dance studio, there was a wall covered in mirrors. White tubular lights glowed overhead. Badgley dressed for class in a T-shirt and black shorts. A luxurious beard and a crown of brown hair framed his face.

They began with a warm-up: stretches, dips, isolation of the neck, shoulders, chest, and hips. Everybody Loves the Sunshine, by Roy Ayers, set the pace; Badgley, his expression intent, inhaled and exhaled just in time, rolling his spine up and down.

Zachery arranged the stretches into a simple routine, and Badgley – clumsy and somewhat stiff, like a bear that hadn’t quite come out of hibernation – danced through the initial eight-beat count and repeated the steps. “Okay, not bad. Want to go a little faster?” Zachery asked encouragingly.

Badgley paused to tie his hair back with a blue and white bandanna. He asked her to go slowly again. “As much as I love to move and dance, it’s not a language I speak regularly. So just starting out I feel great. But also very awkward,” he explained. Zachery reassured him, gently fighting Badgley’s perfectionism. “Be imperfect at this.”

As Zachery prepared the next drum, the track changed to the ghetto, by Donny Hathaway, and Badgley’s serious expression gave way to a smile. “This is one of my son’s favorite songs. He loves classic soul,” said Badgley.

Last summer, Badgley and his wife, Domino Kirke, welcomed yet another child. (They also share custody of Kirke’s son from a previous relationship.) In You, Badgley plays Joe, the sociopath neighbor. Joe also had a child with his wife, Love (Victoria Pedretti), who has a body count all her own.

In season three, Joe reflects on his new life in a Bay Area suburb. “Me, a boy and his mother, who is usually great but occasionally kills people with her bare hands. What could go wrong?” Joe asks. A lot, it seems.

Badgley has some experience playing characters with dark motivations. the final episodes of gossip Girl revealed that Dan, the Deuxmoi of his day, watched over his friends and girlfriends, and uploaded his secrets to the pre-Instagram internet.

Making the series was, as Badgley described it, “an existential endurance test.” In his early 20s, he struggled with the show’s flashy ethos. The fans’ inability to differentiate him from Dan also bothered him. “I wouldn’t recommend fame to anyone. It doesn’t add anything, it doesn’t help make more sense. It doesn’t help you as a person.”

When gossip Girl ended in 2012, he spent half a decade making independent films and touring with his band, Mothxr. He wasn’t sure if he wanted to get back on TV and had even more doubts about Joe, a character who imprisons, tortures and kills women, all in the name of true love. Does the guy get the girl? For sure.

Still, he thought that You it had something to say about the tropes of romantic love and the sickening nexus of desire, power, and abuse. Many viewers responded with more fervor and, for a while, Badgley had to deal with fans asking to be kidnapped. (“No thanks,” he replied.) Now he tries to focus on the work itself, which he compares to a dance, “an ugly and torturous dance”.

Back in the studio, Badgley tried to dance more freely. He commented that he can become overwhelmed by his own thoughts, so Zachery introduced a guided meditation, occupying Badgley’s mind so that his body could move more freely.

While playing the cover of Smells Like Teen Spirit, by Robert Glasper, he made Badgley imagine himself on the beach, his body propelled by the waves. They also played Twister, in which Badgley had to keep both hands and one foot on the ground, or both feet and one hand. “That’s it, man. You’re more in tune with your body than you think,” celebrated Zachery.

Finally, at Badgley’s suggestion, he changed the song to promises, smooth album by Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra. The two began moving across the floor together, limbs slowly turning as they improvised. Politely, Badgley asked for the music to be louder. “Now we’re dancing. This feels so good,” he stated, his back arched, his head tilted back and his arms spread like wings.

