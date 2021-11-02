New cangaço: 10 of the 26 dead in Varginha are identified by the police – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction Work on the recognition of bodies was carried out at the Instituto Médico Legal (IML) in Belo Horizonte.

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) released, this Tuesday morning (2), the identification of ten of the 26 killed during an operation, in Varginha, in the south of Minas, against a gang suspected of being behind robberies. banks, called new cangaço. The work of recognizing the bodies was carried out at the Instituto Médico Legal (IML) in Belo Horizonte.

According to the institution, the dead were identified by fingerprint examination (fingerprint). Six of them are from Minas Gerais (four from Uberaba and two from Uberlândia). The others are from Rio Verde (Goiás), Porto Velho (Rondônia), Caxias (Maranhão) and Novo Aripuanã (Amazonas).

According to the PCMG, “in addition to the identification of bodies”, the institution “develops an investigation of the individuals’ previous lives, as well as of the facts and their circumstances for possible correlations with other events”.

Identified:

Artur Fernando Ferreira Rodrigues, 27 years old, Uberaba (MG)

Dirceu Martins Netto, 24 years old, Rio Verde (GO)

Gerônimo da Silva Sousa Filho, 28 years old, Porto Velho (RO)

Gilberto de Jesus Dias, 29 years old, Uberlândia (MG)

Gleisson Fernando da Silva Morais, 36 years old, Uberaba (MG)

Itallo Dias Alves, 25 years old, Uberaba (MG)

José Filho de Jesus Silva Nepomuceno, 37 years old, Caxias (MA)

Nunis Azevedo Nascimento, 33 years old, Novo Aripuanã (AM)

Raphael Gonzaga Silva, 27 years old, Uberlândia (MG)

Thalles Augusto Silva, 32 years old, Uberaba (MG)