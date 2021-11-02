New cangao in Varginha: Civil Police identifies bodies of three dead – Gerais

Forensic doctors Jos Roberto and Tatiana Telles gave details on the work of the Civil Police to identify the bodies at a press conference (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press)

The Civil Police reported this Monday night (11/1) that it had identified the bodies of three suspects killed in the operation against the new cangao, which took place at dawn this Sunday (10/31), in Varginha, Sul de Minas. They are: Nunis Azevedo Nascimento, 33 years old; Gleisson Fernando da Silva Morais, 36; and Gernimo da Silva Souza Filho, 28.

According to the police, their first-degree relatives must release the body at the Legal Medical Institute. For this, they need to present personal documents and documents of the deceased to confirm the link.

Also according to the Civil Police, there is no deadline for releasing the 26 bodies, not even an estimate. The research work is carried out by comparison and began on Sunday morning, around 6 am, turning into the morning of this Monday.

Nunis was born in Novo Arapuan, in the interior of the Amazon, but carried documents from Rondnia. He was being investigated for participation in the explosion of an ATM, a crime linked to the new song, within the Legislative Assembly of Rondnia.

In 2019, Nunis fled from the Santa Izabel Penitentiary Complex, in the state of Par. He also kidnapped an engineer from the Porto Velho city hall in 2015, in addition to other incidents.

Gleisson Fernando da Silva Morais was born in Uberaba, in Tringulo Mineiro. J Gernimo da Silva Souza Filho born in Porto Velho.



the operation



The operation of the Military Police (PM) and the Federal Highway Police (PRF) took place at two sites located in Varginha. Officially, the PM informs that there were two clashes.

In the first farm, 18 suspects were killed. In the second, eight more died. No police were injured.

According to the corporation, they would participate in attacks on bank agencies on Sunday or Monday in the southern region of the state.

With them, the police found and seized a war arsenal with rifles, explosives, pistols, magazines, 5,059 bullets and other materials, such as clothing, radios, vests and laser pens.

During a press conference on the operation, the authorities revealed that the target of the gang would be the Bank of Brazil’s Treasury and Rear Sector (Seret) or any valuable transport company.

“The work started after anonymous denunciations. An operation that was planned and very well structured. The great success of the operation was this: no citizen had any risk situation. The idea was to make the arrest, but when they noticed the presence of the police, they fought back “, explained the head of communications of the PRF, inspector Aristides Jnior.