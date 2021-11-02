New chapters of ‘Secret Truths 2’ enter Globoplay from November 3rd | Soap operas

6 of 9 Tony Ramos in ‘Bebê a Bordo’, from 1988, as the bumbling Tonico, was a bossy man and authoritarian at work. A staunch consumer and an incurable hypochondriac, he was always promising to go on a diet, but he never kept his promises — Photo: Cedoc/Globo

