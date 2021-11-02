New chapters of ‘Secret Truths 2’ enter Globoplay from November 3rd | Soap operas

Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) is willing to do anything to prove that angel (Camila Queiroz) killed her father. And the hatred is now even greater, because investigating the cat he hired and with whom he has an affair, christian (Romulo Estrela), fell in love with his rival.
Angel and Cristiano in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globo/Divulgação
Within the project to rescue the classics of Brazilian dramaturgy, two other great successes also arrive on the platform: “Baby on Board” and “Cat’s bed“.
Isabela Garcia and Beatriz Bertu in ‘Baby on Board’ — Photo: Collection/TV Globo
Set in São Paulo, “Bebê a Bordo” portrays family relationships and brings little Helena’s daily life with A-N-A (Isabela Garcia), Laura (Dina Fat) and Tonic Ladeira (Tony Ramos). After being involved in a robbery, Ana gives birth to a child in Tonico’s car, but abandons her to escape the police.
He then takes care of the girl until Ana returns to pick her up. What Tonico does not expect is that Ana’s mother, Laura, also guilty of abandoning her daughter, discovers her granddaughter’s existence and decides to fight for custody of the child. The soap opera enters the platform on 8/11.
Dina Sfat in ‘Baby on Board’ — Photo: Collection/TV Globo
Ana (Isabela Garcia) goes into labor in transit in ‘Baby on Board’ — Photo: Globo
Tony Ramos in ‘Bebê a Bordo’, from 1988, as the bumbling Tonico, was a bossy man and authoritarian at work. A staunch consumer and an incurable hypochondriac, he was always promising to go on a diet, but he never kept his promises — Photo: Cedoc/Globo
Guilherme Leme in ‘Baby on Board’ — Photo: Collection/TV Globo
Isabela Garcia and Beatriz Bertu in a behind-the-scenes click of Baby on Board — Photo: TV Globo collection
Rose (Camila Pitanga) and Gustavo (Marcos Palmeira) in ‘Cama de Gato’ — Photo: Globo
On the 22nd it’s time to “Cat’s bed”. In the plot, the humble Gustavo Brandão (Marcos Palmeira) is a boy dedicated to studies and work, becoming a successful businessman. His financial rise leaves him ambitious, selfish and arrogant, becoming feared by his employees and distant from his friends and family. Marries the rich and spoiled Veronica (Paolla Oliveira). When Gustavo loses all the patrimony he has conquered and discovers the cleaning lady’s sincere love Rose (Camila Pitanga), he rediscovers his values and his happiness.