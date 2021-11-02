New coach: Tottenham announces the arrival of Antonio Conte, who signs until 2023 | english football

A day after the resignation of Nuno Espírito Santo, Tottenham already has a new coach. The London club acted quickly and announced this Tuesday the signing of Antonio Conte, who had been out of work since leaving Inter Milan at the end of last season, despite winning the Italian title. Conte will have a two-season contract, through mid 2023, with an option to extend for another year.

– I am extremely happy to go back to work and do this in a Premier League club, which has the ambition to be a protagonist again. The Tottenham magnificent facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world. I can’t wait to start working and living with the team and the mentality, passion and determination of the fans, who have always defined me as a player and coach – said Conte to the club’s official website.

Antonio Conte accepted a proposal to lead Tottenham — Photo: Publicity/Tottenham

This will be Conte’s second spell in the Premier League. The coach, who already led Juventus and the Italian team at the beginning of the decade, worked at Chelsea between 2016 and 2018 and managed to lead the London team to the national title in 2017, as well as winning an FA Cup.

Then, Conte headed to Inter Milan, where he stayed for two years and was also successful in trying to lead the team to victory in the Italian Championship last season. Conte was highly praised for his work on the team, but decided to leave the club on the promise of a lower investment.

Conte revealed that he had the opportunity to lead Tottenham since the beginning of the season, but chose to refuse it due to the recent departure of Inter Milan. And he praised club president Daniel Levy.

– Last summer, our union didn’t happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was very recent, and I was so emotionally involved with the end of the season, that I felt it wasn’t the right time to go back to training.

But Daniel Levy’s infectious enthusiasm and determination to trust me with this task nailed it. Now that the opportunity has returned, I chose to accept it with great conviction.” — Antonio Conte, Tottenham’s new coach