New Crete 2023 has more details revealed in Asia

The New Crete 2023 will be unveiled in Indonesia on Nov. 11, but teaser footage of the model shows it will change more than just the New Tucson-inspired front. With front equipped with LED daytime running lights, it will have LED headlights.

With the grille having elements that resemble scales, the New Crete 2023 will have no changes on the rear or on the sides, keeping the current pattern, also seen in the Brazilian model. Inside, things are very different.

The steering wheel is the same as the Brazilian model, however, the cluster is fully digital, having a screen of at least 10 inches. The interesting thing about this display is the graphic presentation similar to the New Tucson.

Configurable, the imaging device even reproduces the white background instrumentation, in a beautiful look, reminiscent of high-end cars. Like this presentation, the other one shown – much simpler – reproduces the format of analog dials.

Furthermore, panoramic sunroof and more images of external lighting appear in the teaser. The New Crete 2023 is expected to hit the Indonesian market with a Smartstream-G 1.5 16V engine with 115 horsepower and 14.6 kgfm, as some sources report.

The transmission will be six-speed manual or IVT, which is the name given by Hyundai to the traditional CVT. The New Crete 2023 will have Eco, Normal, Sport and Smart driving modes. In addition, multimedia is expected with a 10-inch screen, as well as Android Auto and CarPlay.

Automatic air conditioning, blueLink, driver seat ventilation, leather seats, among others, are also expected to be part of the Indonesian package, which will be replicated in India.

Alcazar is also expected to move into this Southeast Asian market, as well as others in the region, expanding the brand’s offering. There, Hyundai sells up to two electric cars, Kona and Ioniq (EV version).

However, the Korean doesn’t have an access product like Venue, for example. This is another one that we await here.

Hyundai Crete 2023 – Photo Gallery