New movie trailer is released

Sony’s Vampire Coming!

THE Sony released a new trailer for morbius, his next production based on characters from Marvel. This time, the trailer showed a little more of the plot, as well as indicating connections between the character and the Spider man.

The plot will focus on Michael Morbius (Jared Leto), the incumbent character who has a rare blood disease. In seeking to cure himself and others suffering from the problem, the protagonist makes risky decisions, which initially seem to result in success. Things soon change, however, when the change starts to affect morbius in an unexpected and dangerous way.

You can check out the new trailer here:

A dubbed version of the trailer is also available:

In addition to the video, it has an image of the Spider man in which the hero is accused of being a murderer, the trailer has brief references to rhino and the Black cat at the moment a newspaper page can be seen. A mention of events in the city of San Francisco presented another reference, as it is the city in which venom goes on. Finally, Michael Keaton he also appears briefly in the video, though more about his role in the feature has not been revealed.

Besides Keaton and Leto, the cast will feature Tyrese Gibson, Matt Smith and Adria Arjona. The direction of the feature is up to Daniel Espinosa, with Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless being responsible for the script.

morbius will hit theaters in January 2022.

Stay with: