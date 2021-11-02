New targets for methane emission increase pressure on Brazil – 11/02/2021 – Folha Seminars

Methane has gone from a supporting role to a protagonist in the discussion on climate change and should be the subject of debates at COP26, the UN conference on the subject that takes place in Glasgow, Scotland, until November 12th.

The importance of gas in negotiations between countries adds extra pressure on environmental policy and agribusiness in Brazil, which is the fifth largest emitter of methane in the world.

Although it is the second largest cause of the greenhouse effect in terms of volume of emissions, after carbon dioxide, the gas is capable of heating the atmosphere 28 times more than the same amount of CO two .

Its elimination, however, is faster: the half-life of methane — the time for half of the emitted volume to decompose in the atmosphere — is about 12 years. Carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide, the other two of the main greenhouse gases, take between 100,000 and 10,000 years to stop warming the planet.

Therefore, the pollutant became the current gas. Its reduction is one of the fastest strategies to try to keep the planet within the warming target of 1.5°C, established in the Paris Agreement, signed during COP21, in 2015.

In September of this year, US President Joe Biden announced a new commitment between the United States and the European Union to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

The virtual meeting brought together leaders from countries such as Argentina, Japan and the United Kingdom. So far, 32 nations have adhered to the agreement — invited, Brazil did not participate. Questioned on the subject, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of the Environment did not comment.

The reduction in gas levels is also the first of six points in the action plan prepared by the Energy Transitions Commission, a global coalition that brings together leaders in the energy sector.

The group’s goals are even more ambitious and predict a reduction in emissions of up to 60% in sectors such as fossil fuels.

The high goals come from the realization that the planet is approaching a “point of no return” in the climate, as defined by Biden in the statement in which he announced new efforts against gas emissions.

“The great transformations of the economic systems of the entire planet have to happen in this decade. Reducing methane is the fastest way to reduce the rate at which the Earth is warming”, says the climatologist Carlos Nobre.

Formerly called swamp gas, methane is a flammable compound produced in oxygen-poor environments through fermentation carried out by bacteria. It is the main component of natural gas and also appears, to a lesser extent, in processes such as deforestation.

In Brazil, agriculture was responsible for 73% of the gas released between 1990 and 2019, according to the Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Removal Estimates System — an initiative of the NGO Observatório do Clima.

The gas emitted in the pastures is the main responsible for the figure. The substance is released into the air during the digestion of ruminants, such as cattle and goats, mainly in the form of burping. It is also expelled through flatulence and from feces.

In 2020, Brazil registered the largest bovine herd in the world, with 218 million heads of cattle, according to the IBGE. The greater the number of these animals, the more methane is produced.

The pressure for the country to create new targets for its emissions could directly affect the Brazilian agricultural industry and become yet another source of distrust of the environmental policy of the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party), in a context of already strained international relations by record deforestation rates in the Amazon this year.

“New restrictions on methane may have important implications. Brazil has to go to the discussion table with responsibility,” says Paulo Artaxo, a physicist at USP (University of São Paulo) and member of the IPCC (UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change ).

For the expert, new techniques for mitigating emissions do not promote a significant reduction of gas in the atmosphere. “The solution is to eat less meat,” he says.

The recommendation for changes in the population’s diet also emerged during the preparation of the sixth IPCC report, the base document for discussions at COP26. In the debates, Brazil opposed the recommendations to reduce meat consumption and rejected criticisms about the environmental policy of the current administration.​

Executive manager of the Sustainable Livestock Working Group, a non-governmental organization that brings together rural producers and industry giants such as JBS and Santander, Luiza Bruscato says that Brazilian livestock is in line with the best practices of science.

JBS, Marfrig and Minerva Foods, the three largest slaughterhouses in the country and associated with the entity, announced this year their commitment to zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

The three companies, in addition to BR Foods, figured in the list of 20 refrigerators in the world that emit the most greenhouse gases in 2016, in a report by the German foundation Heinrich Boll Stiftung released in September.

Bruscato says that agribusiness companies are now looking for ways to standardize emissions data, design indicators and harmonize the sector’s goals, together. “The cattle industry in Brazil has the potential to be the most sustainable in the world.”

Some of the researchers in the area also defend that it is possible to adopt sustainable actions to reduce the methane emitted by Brazilian livestock. Among the alternatives mentioned are the recovery of degraded pastures and the adoption of the crop-livestock-forest integration system, which optimizes land use and can offset emissions by planting trees, for example.

Other solutions look at the climate footprint of animals and seek to reduce it with changes in their diet —inclusion of vegetables, oils and seaweed—, use of probiotics, genetic selection and even vaccines, which would be able to reduce the amount of gas formed in digestion.

For Robert Boddey, a researcher at Embrapa, Brazil’s biggest challenge in the area is to improve the productivity per hectare of livestock.

“The country is not the villain [das mudanças climáticas]. But, in general, it has to improve livestock management and productivity. You still produce too much methane for little meat.”