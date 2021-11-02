Newspaper publishes last words of director killed by Alec Baldwin after accidental shooting: “It wasn’t good”

Last words of Halyna Hutchins, killed by an accidental gunshot fired by actor Alec Baldwin, were revealed. This Monday (1), the LA Times newspaper reported that the director of photography treated the situation with good humor.

“That wasn’t good. It was not good”, revealed the newspaper. The phrase was said while another person shouted for a doctor to help her. Reports indicate that Hutchins tripped backwards and fell into the arms of a staff member and director Joel Souza, who was also hit in the shoulder by the shot.

“What the fuck was that? This is burning!” Joel would have said. Alec Baldwin, who fired the shots, would have been startled and said: “What the hell is going on?”

On Saturday (30), Alec spoke for the first time on the case. “I am not authorized to make any comments as this is an ongoing investigation. I was instructed by the department sheriff not to answer any questions about the investigation into which a woman died. And she was my friend,” Baldwin told Fox News.

Alec also commented on the director’s widower. “He [o marido de Hutchins] is in shock, he has a nine year old son. We are in constant contact with him because we are very concerned about his family and his son. As I said, we look forward to waiting for the police to tell us what their investigation has revealed.”