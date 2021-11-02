Newspaper reveals last words of director who was shot by Alec Baldwin

posted on 11/01/2021 23:27



Tribute paid to Halyna Hutchins: new details emerge about the fatal accident – (credit: Sam Wasson via AFP – Angela Weiss / AFP)

After 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins died from an accidental gunshot fired by Hollywood star Alec Baldwin on the recording set of Rust, more details about the tragedy gain the spotlight. The novelty published by the American newspaper Los Angeles Times, this Monday (1st/11) were the last words of the director of photography before being taken to the hospital — and dying.

According to the newspaper, which heard 14 witnesses to the accident, Alec Baldwin was training for the scene before pulling the trigger. He repeated the action of pulling the gun from the support in his pants, but he didn’t fire. “So, I think I’ll pull, aim and ‘bang’”, the actor would have said.

When the actor performed the action, this time pulling the trigger — expecting a blank bullet to come out — the gun fired a real bullet.

The shot hit Halyna’s upper stomach, went through the body, and hit Headmaster Joel Souza on the shoulder—who was standing behind her. The woman fell into the arms of an electrician who worked in production.

After the bang of the bullet, the first to speak was Souza, who would have shouted: “What the f**k was that? It’s burning!”

Baldwin then lowered the gun and yelled, “What the f**k happened?”

The reports that follow are of a lot of shouting and running around on set.

A boom operator (a kind of microphone) rushed to Halyna’s side and said, “That’s not good” and she replied, “No, that’s not good. That’s not good.”

A few hours later she was declared dead in hospital.