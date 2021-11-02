“No symptoms”: the difficulties of people with diseases that no one sees – 11/02/2021

Outdoor activities on hot days are usually a torment for the 35-year-old publicist from Rio Grande do Sul, Bruna Rocha. Longer walks and standing for a long time almost always result in extreme fatigue and aches that cut the body. At 14, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a chronic, autoimmune and progressive neurological disease that affects the lives of about 40,000 Brazilians, according to estimates by the Brazilian Multiple Sclerosis Association.

“People really do not believe that I can have the disease and not show physical signs that make me have functional loss”, says Bruna, who has already been beaten up by an elderly woman on the bus for being seated in the reserved seat. “She gave me a grant, even though I had a card that identifies the disease”, she says.

The document is provided by the association AME (Multiple Friends for Sclerosis), created by Bruna in 2012, after some frustrated attempts to work as an advertiser. “The market does not respect people with different times. I tried to work in a newspaper, but I realized that the routine did not allow me to take care of my health. I need time to rest and the formal market does not offer this possibility for those who have a disease chronic”.

According to a survey by the SESI Occupational Hygiene Innovation Center with the support of Roche Farma Brasil, around 40% of people with multiple sclerosis are outside the formal market. The survey used data from 2014 to 2018 and highlights that, in the period, 7,300 benefits were granted to patients diagnosed in the country. Just over 1.8 thousand due to disability. The average annual absence from work due to multiple sclerosis is 128 days.

Tiredness “without a cause”

As a child, the 33-year-old lawyer and professor Henderson Fürst had constant falls for no apparent reason. After years of going through specialists in the most diverse medical fields, he was diagnosed with Chronic Demyelinating Poliomyelitis, a rare chronic neurological disease that affects the nervous system and causes progressive muscle weakness, changes in sensitivity, as well as numbness and tingling. “There was no prospect of a cure, only treatment to slow its progress”, he recalls. Over the years, he lost movement and even breathing became more difficult.

In 2015, after a year of searching for an explanation for his extreme and constant tiredness, he was diagnosed with another rare disease: myalgic encephalomyelitis, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome. “This disease interferes with energy production. It’s as if I were a cell phone with a dead battery, which discharges very quickly. I have to schedule all the activities I do and always count more time than other people to rest between them. . If I overdo it, the next day my body takes the toll.”

Henderson says receiving the diagnoses was a relief. “I heard people say it was something in my head or depression. Some walked away thinking I was losing their perception of reality, because I was in pain that wasn’t diagnosed. Over time, I started to doubt myself. To have a name. for what I felt was very good, even knowing that there is no cure,” he says.

crippling pain

For 42-year-old sales representative and spiritual leader Giselle Ferraz, visiting customers and selling products during the fibromyalgia crisis days is nearly impossible. This is because the intense muscle pain prevents her from walking, wearing high heels – as is customary in the sector in which she works -, driving to customers and having a conversation without showing any discomfort.

“Some days, I can’t even get out of bed with medication, but people don’t understand and think it’s cool or a lie,” he says. Giselle was diagnosed with the disease in 2006 and has been under medical supervision ever since. “It’s unbearable pain. I try to organize my routine to be more productive during periods when I’m fine to compensate when the pain strikes, which is more common in winter,” he says.

Invisible Disabilities

Both multiple sclerosis, chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia comprise a group of diseases that, without symptoms visible to others, raise questions about how much, in fact, it impacts the lives of those diagnosed. As Denis Bernardi Bichuetti, a neurologist, explains, these are conditions that can cause significant damage.

“Disability is the consequence of something. It can be associated with rare diseases, which take a long time to be diagnosed, or for other reasons”, he explains. The specialist cites the weakness in the legs of someone with multiple sclerosis who only manifests the symptom when walking too much or who has impaired vision, but does not wear sunglasses or a cane on the street.

“There are many dramas that these people experience on a daily basis. We may not realize it, but carrying out a simple task such as washing dishes, going to the market or even traveling for leisure demand efforts that need to be respected”, says the neurologist.

The fight against the invisibility of diseases and disabilities, according to Bichuetti, begins with the education of the population and the training of doctors. In the physician’s opinion, the breaking of social prejudice will only happen with information that there are diseases that are not death sentences, that having limitations does not make one incapable.

Flags and education

Even when she is not having mobility difficulties, Bruna takes to the streets accompanied by a cane to signal to others that she has a disability. Henderson carries on his cell phone the medical report with the diagnosis of the disease and its consequences. “Once, I joined the priority queue and had to present it to the bank manager to show that I wasn’t a slacker,” he reveals. Giselle does not hesitate to inform about her physical condition. “It’s a reality of mine and it also needs to be on the radar of the people who live with me so that limits are established.”

“We need to talk about this subject. People don’t respect others, [mas] respect the signs for disability. A person can have a colostomy bag, have had a transplant, have a prosthesis. None of this is visible and that is why empathy is needed,” warns the founder of AME.