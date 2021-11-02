Nobody hits the Mega-Sena, and the prize is R$65 million; see how to bet – country

No bets matched the six dozens of the contest 2.424 of the Mega-Sena, drawn this Saturday night (30), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo. At tens drawn were: 03 – 16 – 17 – 37 – 38 – 53.

Caixa estimates that the accumulated prize for the next draw, on Wednesday (3) at 8 pm, will reach R$ 65 million.

The corner registered 101 winning bets. Each will pay R$ 41,070.64. The court had 6,968 winning bets and each player will receive R$850.44.

Bets for the 2,425 contest can be placed until 7 pm (GMT) on Wednesday at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets across the country or online. The steering wheel, in six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

How to bet on Mega-Sena

Bets on Mega-Sena can be made in person at Casas Lotéricas, through Caixa’s internet banking (for those who are account holders) or through the Loterias Online website.

Which numbers are the most drawn at Mega-Sena?

One of the strategies used by those who wish to have more chances of hitting the six numbers drawn in the Mega-Sena lottery is to find out what the probability of combinations of tens among the most drawn is.

Mega-Sena’s biggest prizes

The Mega-Sena prize with the highest value was paid on December 31, 2017, when the 2000 Mega-Sena da Virada contest paid the amount of R$ 306,718,743.68.

