Novel ‘Genesis’: pregnant with twins of Judah, Tamar thanks God. Understand!

In the final stretch of the soap opera “Genesis”, Tamar (Juliana Xavier) leaves her suffering in series behind and moves to Jaco’s (Petronio Gontijo) camp alongside Judah (Thiago Rodrigues). Pregnant with twins, the sufferer revealed to her father-in-law that he was the father of her children and exchanged a request for forgiveness for having deceived him. The scenes are due to air next week in the biblical plot.

As soon as she arrives at the Hebrew camp, Tamar appears beside Zilpah (Karina Barum) and Dina (Giovanna Coimbra), still somewhat uncomfortable. “You’ll like it a lot here. I know it might be a little different at first to live in tents, but you’re already used to it”, the servant starts talking.

“I’ve lived in tents all my life. I mean, it wasn’t until I went to live in Senhor Judá’s house,” replies the widow of Er (Tiago Marques) and Onã (Caio Veagati). “I don’t even know how to thank you for bringing my brother back,” says Jacob’s only daughter, leaving for a hug with her sister-in-law.

At that moment, Bila’s sister (Patricia França) makes a request to the new member of the family when Tamar makes her go into the subject of pregnancy. “You don’t need to worry about that. Look ahead, from now on. The past is past”, she emphasizes touching the belly of the cananian woman, at this point three months pregnant.

Novel ‘Genesis’: Zilpa considers Tamar’s twin pregnancy

Upon hearing the time of pregnancy, Zilpa is surprised and tells Dina to also touch Tamar’s belly, called the “cursed” by Muriel (Rhaisa Batista) after the loss of her second husband. “Unless it’s more than one baby,” he ponders to the girl’s astonishment.

“Do you think it’s even possible that it is?”, asks Tamar, discovering that Jacob has a twin brother, Esau (Cirilo Luna). From then on, Dina and Zilpa started to tell about the family since Isaque (Guilherme Dellorto/Henri Pagnoncelli).

Novel ‘Genesis’: Tamar prays to God

After a few hours, Tamar takes advantage of when everyone is sleeping in the camp and leaves her tent to contemplate the starry sky. “She smiles. Tamar takes a deep breath and closes her eyes, savoring the moment. When she opens them again, she speaks softly to God, looking at the sky”, asks the text.

“I think the Lord helped me… Thank you so much. I know I don’t deserve it, but I appreciate it anyway,” he prays. Before returning to the tent, she still has time to see Judah leaving the camp, which makes her feel strange. Even so, after observing him for a while, he returns to the interior of the tent.

In turn, the Hebrew will walk aimlessly to the edge of a cliff and hear the voice of Lucifer (Igor Rickli) to attempt against his own life, being saved by Tamar herself.