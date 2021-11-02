November Blue: 4 Things It’s Important to Know About Prostate Cancer – 11/01/2021

November Blue is a worldwide movement that aims to raise awareness of the importance of prevention and early diagnosis of prostate cancer, the most common tumor among men and that this year should have 65,840 new cases in Brazil, according to Inca (National Cancer Institute ).

Below, we have gathered some important information about the disease, so that you can get to know it better.

1 – The main causes

Problem is more common after age 50 years. family history When an individual has a parent or sibling who was diagnosed with prostate cancer before age 60, the risk of having the problem is three to ten times higher.

When an individual has a parent or sibling who was diagnosed with prostate cancer before age 60, the risk of having the problem is three to ten times higher. than in the general population.

Among the bad habits that increase the risk of the disease, we can mention the excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages, sedentary lifestyle, smoking and poor diet. To avoid cancer, it’s important to eat more vegetables and avoid fast food, processed foods and sodas, and exercise regularly — about 30 minutes at least five times a week. Obesity Excess body fat leaves the body in a state of constant inflammation and affects the production of various hormones. All this increases the risk of cells developing disorderly, giving rise to various tumors.

2 – Symptoms are silent

Prostate cancer is often slow to show signs. When the symptoms of the disease are noticed by men, the tumor is usually at an advanced stage, which reduces the chance of treatment success — hence the importance of an early diagnosis of the disease.

The main symptoms of prostate cancer are:

Difficulty urinating (eg delay in starting and finishing);

Need to urinate more often during the day and/or at night;

Decreased stream of urine;

Pain or burning when urinating;

Presence of blood in urine or semen;

Pain when ejaculating.

3 – Exams must start at 50

Most cases of prostate cancer usually appear after 55 years. However, the guideline is that exams to identify the tumor early (such as the digital rectal exam and the PSA), start to be done after the age of 50 and repeated annually. Those who have a history of the tumor in the family, in turn, need to start having this check-up before, at 45 years of age, and return to the office once a year to continue the follow-up.

4 – How is the treatment

It depends on the stage of the disease, age and health status of the patient. The most common is for men to undergo surgery, radiotherapy and hormone therapy. .

Less aggressive tumors, depending on the patient’s age, can only be monitored periodically, without needing treatment. The so-called active surveillance involves periodic PSA and digital rectal exams, as well as biopsies, as per medical indication. For younger men, with good health and a rapidly growing tumor, this is usually not recommended.

Can prostate cancer be cured? The sooner the disease is identified, the greater the chance of remission of the problem. In localized tumors (which are only in the prostate and have not yet spread to other parts of the body), the possibility of a “cure” reaches 90%.