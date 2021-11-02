November PS Plus games now available • Eurogamer.pt

PlayStation Plus news is now available.

Starting today, you can add 6 games to your library, at no extra cost, to enjoy and new experiences, including a direct debut on Sony’s service, First Class Trouble game.

Through the dedicated PS Store page, you’ll find the PS Plus’s November 6 additions, which include Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, an updated version of a PS3-era cult classic that is now trying to win over more players and perhaps justify a new one. Prohibited.

EA’s Knockout City is also featured as a standout, an experience meant to be played long-term with friends, by anyone who loves multiplayer experiences.

According to prices at Sony’s digital store, adding these games to the library via PS Plus represents around 175 euros worth of games: