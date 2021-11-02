Now millionaires, Raush Manfio test-drives his dream car, and Sapato will travel across Brazil | combat

After the storm, the calm. After four fights in six months in the intense 2021 season in the Professional Fighters League (PFL), champions Raush Manfio (lightweight) and Antônio Cara de Sapato (light heavyweight) can now only think about how to spend the $1 prize. million. The two, who train in Florida on American Top Team, revealed a little of what they intend to do with the money (check the video above with a report from Esporte Espetacular).
Raush, who in the final last Wednesday defeated Loik Radzhabov by unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46 and 49-46), has already gone on a test drive for the purchase he will make soon. He got to try some of the Kia Stinger, which costs about $40,000 in the US. The same car is sold in Brazil for R$ 400 thousand.
– It’s ok! This millionaire’s life is not a piece of cake – said Raush already inside the car, with a smile of someone who has just won a millionaire prize.
Raush Manfio and the new car after winning a millionaire award — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
Raush Manfio went to test-drive the belt he had won days before — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
Cara de Sapato, who secured the PFL belt and the prize in the first round, after beating Marthin Hamlet at 3m49 with a rear naked choke, is already in Brazil, where he promises to travel a lot with the money he earned.
– I want to present myself with a watch. And I’m already treating myself to this trip through Brazil, which I won’t stop. It will be São Paulo, Porto Alegre, Salvador, João Pessoa, Pipa, Rio de Janeiro… I’ll keep running! It’s already a great gift for me.
Antônio Cara de Sapato was PFL light heavyweight champion — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
The third Brazilian champion in the PFL was heavyweight Bruno Cappelozza, who had a very tough battle with Ante Delija, winning by unanimous decision. Another fighter now a millionaire, the fighter from Jaú-SP couldn’t even celebrate his achievement much. He found out right after the fight that his father João Roberto had died three days before the final, and that’s why he didn’t give interviews.