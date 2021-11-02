Nubank announces IPO date and could become Brazil’s most valuable financial company with clients as partners

Nubank’s long-awaited IPO is already scheduled to take place: the pricing of the global offering of Brazilian fintech shares will take place on December 8th and negotiations will start the following day. The announcement was made this Monday morning.

Nubank will list class A common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (Nyse), with an estimated starting price between US$ 10 and US$ 11. In Brazil, B3 will trade BDRs with a starting price between R$ 9.35 to BRL 10.29.

BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipt) are securities traded in Brazil that represent companies listed on stock exchanges abroad. Big techs like Google and Facebook have their shares traded in Brazil through this instrument.

According to the schedule filed with the CVM (Securities Commission) by Nubank, the presentation of the offer to Brazilian investors will start on November 8th and the reserve period will run from November 17th to December 7th. BDRs will start trading on B3 on December 9th.

According to information released today, BDR units are estimated at one-sixth of the class A common shares issued in the US. The codes will be NU, on Nyse, and NUBR33 on B3. Nubank intends to raise US$ 3 billion (R$ 16.8 billion) with the IPO.

Based on the maximum price of US$11 per share, Nubank can reach US$50.6 billion in market value, making it the most valuable financial institution in Brazil. Fintech would surpass banks Itaú Unibanco and Bradesco, whose current market values ​​are $39.8 billion and $33.9 billion, respectively.

Clients as partners

In the statement, Nubank also informed that it created a program called NuSócios so that its Brazilian clients receive BDRs, free of charge, and thus become partners in the company.

Interested parties will be able to enroll in the program through the Nubank application starting November 9th. fintech will allocate between BRL 180 million and BRL 225 million in BDRs to customers, each of which will be entitled to one BDR. The shares can only be traded 12 months after going public on the New York Stock Exchange.

BDRs became more popular after October of last year. Until then, only qualified investors, with at least R$1 million in investments, were allowed to invest in foreign companies. Since then, retail investors have also gained access to this market.

As reported by Cointelegraph Brasil recently, Nubank was one of the entities invited by the Central Bank to debate the implementation of Real Digital, whose official launch is scheduled for 2024.

READ MORE