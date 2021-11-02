Nubank details the IPO process and will distribute around R$ 200 million in shares to clients

Banco digiral will go public simultaneously in Brazil and on the New York Stock Exchange

Disclosure/Nubank Most control of the company, however, will go with Ricardo Vélez, founder of Nubank



O Nubank detailed on this Monday, 1st, the IPO process (IPO, the acronym in English) which will soon be held in the United States and Brazil and announced the creation of the NuSócios program, in which, according to the company, millions of customers will be invited to become shareholders at no cost, through BDRs ( Brazilian Depositary Receipts, a paper traded on the domestic market that replicates the actions of a company that is listed abroad, such as Nubank). The digital bank will go public in the New York (Nyse) and São Paulo (B3) Stock Exchanges simultaneously, and expects to raise the equivalent of R$ 16.8 billion, considering the average price of the indicative range defined for the shares.

Nubank starts making presentations to potential Brazilian investors next Monday, 8th, and to foreigners, on November 30th. On this same date, the bookbuilding will begin, and the reservation period will run until December 7th. Pricing per share will be set on December 8th, and the following day, Nubank will debut in the markets. David Vélez, founder of Nubank, will hold 86.2% of the Class B common stock, which will not be sold, and will continue with 75% of the voting power of the shares issued. The company admits in the prospectus that this concentration limits the voting power of new shareholders to influence corporate issues.

The bank estimates that it will allocate between BRL 180 million and BRL 225 million to customers through the BDRs, and anyone interested can apply from November 9 to the application – to receive them, you must be an active customer , have a bank account that is not blocked for transactions, have not been in default with the institution for more than eight calendar days, and have performed or received at least one transaction on any Nubank product in the last 30 days prior to joining the program. Nubank believes that the BDRs will be worth about 1/6 of the value of the Class A shares that are sold on the New York Stock Exchange, but this will only be defined on the trading day, and the bonds can only be sold by clients who obtain them. year after the IPO.