Nubank will airdrop R$200 million in BDRs for clients

In a new Nubank action announced today (1/11), fintech intends to distribute around R$ 200 million in BDRs to customers in a kind of “airdrop”.

Acronym for Brazilian Depositary Receipts, BDRs are certificates that represent foreign shares. In other words, Nubank must be listed on a stock exchange outside Brazil and wants to reward clients with a part of the company.

Called NuSocios, the program promises to “make millions of clients into Nubank’s partners, at no cost”. According to the official website, Nu Holdings (the company that owns Nubank) will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

NuSócios’ idea is to reward some customers (who are not delinquent and have operated their account in the last 30 days) with BDRs, which cannot be sold for 12 months.

During the one-year period that the investment remains “locked in”, Nubank wants the user to consume content about the stock exchange and become familiar with the topic. It’s a 1-year vesting airdrop, did they learn from the crypto market?

A very similar disclosure strategy is used in the cryptocurrency market, new projects often distribute tokens to the public called “airdrops”. The parallel was drawn by the Paradigm Education profile on Twitter:

O @nubank will basically do a retroactive airdrop (in the form of BDRs), filtering containers and retaining them with a 1-year vesting – while he learns about stocks, stocks, and everything else 😳 Honestly, great 👏 🧑‍🌾 Crypto-farmers will understand 🧠https://t.co/1EvI376sf9 pic.twitter.com/aFuEWyqB9f — Paradigma Education (@ParadigmaEdu) November 1, 2021

To purchase your “Nu” airdrop, if you meet the requirements, just follow the step-by-step instructions that will appear in the app from November 9th. See more on the page that shows all the details and rules of the program.

Previously, Cointimes showed another possible influence from the crypto market to the traditional one, which was the idea of ​​staking, embraced by the Central Bank to contain inflation.

Read too: