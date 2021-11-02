NVIDIA 3080 12 GB and NVIDIA 3070 Ti 16 GB may be released in January [RUMOR]

RTX 2060 12GB due out next month

while it’s hard replenish the market with new graphics cards, what is left for manufacturers is relaunch chips with some modifications. After the rumor of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12GB, now unofficial information about RTX 3080 12gb and RTX 3070 Ti 16GB.

A Twitter user named hongxing2020, responsible for the rumor of the RTX 3090 Super, said that the three video cards with the most memory will be unveiled next month. In day December 7, the RTX 2060 12GB will be unveiled and released. already the RTX 3080 12GB and RTX 3070 Ti 16GB must be announced on the 1st.December 7th and both released on January 11th.

NVIDIA did not comment on the RTX 2060 12GB, which is already a rumor for a few months. The RTX 2060 with double the video memory should arrive for fight with the newly released RX 6600. Moore’s Law is Dead last month revealed that a possible RTX 3050 Ti wouldn’t be strong enough to fight the input RDNA 2, according to internal sources from NVIDIA.

The RTX 3070 Ti is another GPU that will have the amount of VRAM doubled from 8GB to 16GB. The RTX 3080 should receive 2GB more, going from 10GB to 12GB. The latter should receive a New GPU, GA102-220, with interface of 384-bit, ensuring more bandwidth. The original RTX 3080 features 320-bit.



The increase in memory on the RTX 2060 even makes sense because of the demand of new AAA games with very heavy textures. The GPU still has the power to push a lot of gameplay in 1080p (without overdoing it on RT) and has the ability to use DLSS, which further increases the video card’s longevity.

It wouldn’t make much sense to continue with the existing models and with these GPUs with memory changes available on the market, with the exception of the entry-level Turin GPU, since it’s not even possible to find the original RTX 2060 anymore. The truth is that the future of new generations of GPUs is still very uncertain with the current situation with no forecast to improve.

Via: WCCFtech