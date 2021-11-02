On the eve of the affiliation to Podemos, Moro will meet with leaders of União Brasil – Politics

BRASILIA — The former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro returns to Brazil this Monday, 1st, coming from the United States, and has already started the movement to expand political talks about his possible candidacy for the Palácio do Planalto, in 2022, as an alternative of the third way to the president Jair Bolsonaro and to the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. With the end of the consulting contract that he had with Alvarez & Marsal, Moro is free to act politically and will join Podemos on the next 10th, in Brasília. The invitation to the ceremony has already started to be distributed.

“Together, we can build a fair Brazil for everyone,” says the text, with a photo of the former minister, framed by a Brazilian flag. The act of affiliation will take place in grand style, at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center. First, however, Moro will meet with members of other groups who are sympathetic to his likely candidacy. The first target of these negotiations is União Brasil, a party that emerged from the merger of DEM and PSL.

In the wing of the former PSL there are possible allies of Moro, in case he decides to hit the hammer and actually run for president – ​​the other option is the dispute for a seat in the Senate. On Tuesday or Wednesday, the former minister should talk to deputy Júnior Bozzella (SP), who is currently vice president of the PSL and will keep his post at União Brasil.

Leaders of the new legend have said that they intend to discuss the possibility of a project for the Planalto and already have at least two pre-candidates on their staff: the former minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta and the presenter José Luiz Datena. There is in União Brasil, however, an influential group that defends support for the re-election of Jair Bolsonaro. Another current wants the party to join the project that Moro should lead in Podemos. It is precisely this temperature that the former Lava Jato judge will measure in his conversation with Bozzella, in which the president of Podemos, deputy Renata Abreu (SP), should also participate.

Bozzella has praised Moro, with whom he talks informally, and says that União Brasil should put on its radar the possibility of supporting him, if he confirms his candidacy. “This is a moment of union and detachment, of giving up projects and personal vanities in favor of a single flag: that of Brazil! Only everyone’s efforts in this direction will be able to make the third way viable”, posted the deputy on his social networks about the meeting he should have with Moro.

Before the creation of União Brasil, Moro had also been talking to Mandetta, who is a member of the DEM ranks. The two and the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), had dinner together on September 30, in São Paulo, to align a third way project. In case of victory in the PSDB primaries, it is unlikely that Doria will accept giving up her presidential candidacy, which would prevent an alliance around the name of Moro. Even so, the three continue to exchange ideas on the best way to break the polarization between Lula and Bolsonaro, identified so far by polls.